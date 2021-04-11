Brokerages Expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) to post earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.17. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.09 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Financial began coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AdaptHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.05.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.99 per share, for a total transaction of $265,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,071.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,047,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,309,473.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. 28.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AHCO traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.88. The stock had a trading volume of 472,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,594. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -631.23. AdaptHealth has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

