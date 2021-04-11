Brokerages Expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to Announce $0.94 EPS

Analysts expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to announce earnings per share of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Autodesk’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.93. Autodesk posted earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $8.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.17.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total value of $6,344,904.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $2,537,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 9,766.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,374 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk stock traded up $4.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $297.57. 1,032,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $156.91 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13. The company has a market capitalization of $65.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $276.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.88.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

