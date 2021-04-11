Brokerages Expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $271.30 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will report $271.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $281.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $261.60 million. Barnes Group posted sales of $330.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $289.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

B has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Barnes Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

B opened at $51.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.83. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $30.71 and a twelve month high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

