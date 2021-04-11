Brokerages Expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) to post $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. C.H. Robinson Worldwide posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 68.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 141.9% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,737,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 215,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,010 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $97.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.54 and its 200-day moving average is $94.90. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $68.46 and a 1 year high of $106.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

