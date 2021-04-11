Brokerages Expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) to Announce $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Cerner’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.75. Cerner reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cerner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $72.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.42. Cerner has a 12 month low of $63.11 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

In other Cerner news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.13 per share, for a total transaction of $750,208.11. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.66 per share, for a total transaction of $749,611.26. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Cerner by 472.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 27,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 22,664 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cerner by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,824,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,143,000 after buying an additional 113,549 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 272,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,365,000 after acquiring an additional 84,880 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,271,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

