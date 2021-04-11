Brokerages Expect Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $177.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) to announce $177.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Funko’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $176.30 million to $178.13 million. Funko reported sales of $136.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Funko will report full-year sales of $838.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $832.00 million to $847.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $902.51 million, with estimates ranging from $886.10 million to $933.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Funko.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.21. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FNKO shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Funko from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Funko from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $22.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Funko has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $25.07.

In related news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $89,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $1,019,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Funko in the third quarter valued at $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Funko by 586.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 72,829 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Funko by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 13,757 shares during the period. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Funko in the fourth quarter valued at $4,671,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Funko in the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Funko (FNKO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.