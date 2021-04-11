Brokerages Expect Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.68 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) will post $91.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $85.74 million and the highest is $99.80 million. Live Oak Bancshares posted sales of $45.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full year sales of $357.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $350.10 million to $361.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $397.61 million, with estimates ranging from $373.70 million to $414.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.63 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.83%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Live Oak Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Shares of LOB stock opened at $70.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.65 and a beta of 1.30. Live Oak Bancshares has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $71.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

In other news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $651,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,340.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 282.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

