Brokerages Expect Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $106.39 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) will report sales of $106.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $109.75 million and the lowest is $103.99 million. Retail Properties of America posted sales of $118.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full year sales of $441.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $433.31 million to $454.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $457.37 million, with estimates ranging from $446.20 million to $466.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Retail Properties of America.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 6.51%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPAI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1,162.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RPAI opened at $10.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.66. Retail Properties of America has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $12.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.62 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is 25.93%.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Properties of America (RPAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.