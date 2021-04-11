Brokerages Expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.12. SS&C Technologies posted earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $4.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

SSNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $72.43 on Friday. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $47.56 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,229,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $889,732,000 after acquiring an additional 408,343 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,283,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $820,866,000 after acquiring an additional 350,918 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,194,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,160,000 after acquiring an additional 996,347 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,305,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,496,000 after acquiring an additional 277,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

