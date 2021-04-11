Brokerages Expect The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $593.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) to post sales of $593.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $558.40 million and the highest is $611.72 million. The Carlyle Group posted sales of $581.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full year sales of $2.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.21 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

CG stock opened at $38.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.31 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.43. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

In other news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $107,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,137,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Clare sold 60,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $1,950,177.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,909,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,406,681.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,408,085 shares of company stock valued at $121,498,912.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 244.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 261,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 185,799 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth $525,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 6,893 shares during the period. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

