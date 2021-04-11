Brokerages Expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Will Announce Earnings of $2.31 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will post earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.06 and the highest is $2.49. Thor Industries posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 437.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full-year earnings of $9.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $10.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $10.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.45 to $11.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist lifted their price target on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.56.

In related news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total value of $619,116.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,942,261.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 49,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,729 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,388 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Thor Industries by 61.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Thor Industries by 113.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Thor Industries by 1,565.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 414,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,464,000 after purchasing an additional 389,400 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Thor Industries by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Thor Industries by 11.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

THO stock opened at $134.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 2.42. Thor Industries has a twelve month low of $45.79 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

