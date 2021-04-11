Brokerages Expect Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Titan Medical’s earnings. Titan Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.22) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Titan Medical.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Titan Medical in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Medical by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Q Capital Solutions purchased a new position in Titan Medical during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Titan Medical by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Titan Medical by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Titan Medical stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,375,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,991,708. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.57. Titan Medical has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $199.34 million, a P/E ratio of 182.00 and a beta of 3.53.

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

