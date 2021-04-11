Brokerages Expect Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) to post $22.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.50 million. Tufin Software Technologies reported sales of $21.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $109.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $108.90 million to $110.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $123.28 million, with estimates ranging from $118.00 million to $130.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 38.14%. The business had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

NYSE TUFN opened at $10.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.29 million, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.94. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $20.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the third quarter worth about $130,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. 40.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

