Brokerages Expect UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) to Announce -$1.27 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.27) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.45) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.84). UroGen Pharma reported earnings per share of ($1.79) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full year earnings of ($4.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.72) to ($3.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.95) to $0.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.01).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URGN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 5.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,728,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,485,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,657,000 after acquiring an additional 19,796 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URGN stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $19.20. The stock had a trading volume of 118,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,264. UroGen Pharma has a twelve month low of $17.17 and a twelve month high of $30.89. The firm has a market cap of $401.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.94.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates are UGN-101 and UGN-102, which are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means and to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer that include low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma and low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

