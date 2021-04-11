Brokerages Expect Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) will report earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Velodyne Lidar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.09). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Velodyne Lidar.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.78 million.

VLDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Velodyne Lidar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VLDR traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.38. 1,795,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,301,793. Velodyne Lidar has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.25.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

