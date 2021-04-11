Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Bought by Salvus Wealth Management LLC

Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,079 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management comprises 3.9% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 146,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 41,896 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,826,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,459,000 after buying an additional 135,855 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.69.

Shares of NYSE BAM traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,145,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,764. The stock has a market cap of $71.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,241.28 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.36.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

