Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.57.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BC. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,648,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,554,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,121,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,502,000 after buying an additional 256,185 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,315,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP lifted its stake in Brunswick by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,120,000 after buying an additional 193,901 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BC opened at $99.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.75 and a 200-day moving average of $80.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $34.09 and a 52 week high of $107.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.35 million. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

