BSCPAD Price Reaches $5.07 on Major Exchanges (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. In the last week, BSCPAD has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. One BSCPAD coin can now be bought for about $5.07 or 0.00008496 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BSCPAD has a total market capitalization of $133.99 million and approximately $31.14 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00069231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.80 or 0.00296218 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $443.90 or 0.00743722 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,609.46 or 0.99872206 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00018880 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.00 or 0.00797515 BTC.

BSCPAD Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,424,776 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

