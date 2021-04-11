BSCView (BSCV) Trading Down 4.3% This Week

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last week, BSCView has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One BSCView coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000530 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BSCView has a total market capitalization of $3.74 million and $456,078.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BSCView

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

Buying and Selling BSCView

