BTC Lite 1-Day Volume Hits $28.00 (BTCL)

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One BTC Lite coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BTC Lite has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. BTC Lite has a market cap of $89,369.00 and $28.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BTC Lite

BTC Lite is a coin. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 coins. BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @BTCliteofficial . BTC Lite’s official website is btclite.org . BTC Lite’s official message board is medium.com/@btclite . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Lite is a bitcoin improvement built on Ethereum blockchain that inherited most of the robust features of bitcoin. The BTC Lite transactions get confirmed within 1 to 3 minutes combined with low transaction fees and the average block time is 15s. “

Buying and Selling BTC Lite

