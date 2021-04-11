BTC Lite (BTCL) Price Hits $0.0054

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One BTC Lite coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BTC Lite has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. BTC Lite has a total market cap of $101,469.36 and approximately $29.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00055735 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020252 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.13 or 0.00088172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.66 or 0.00615159 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00045066 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00036873 BTC.

BTC Lite Coin Profile

BTC Lite (CRYPTO:BTCL) is a coin. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 coins. The official website for BTC Lite is btclite.org . BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @BTCliteofficial . BTC Lite’s official message board is medium.com/@btclite . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Lite is a bitcoin improvement built on Ethereum blockchain that inherited most of the robust features of bitcoin. The BTC Lite transactions get confirmed within 1 to 3 minutes combined with low transaction fees and the average block time is 15s. “

Buying and Selling BTC Lite

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTC Lite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

