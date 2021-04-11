BTMX (BTMX) Reaches Market Cap of $930.26 Million

BTMX (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 11th. During the last seven days, BTMX has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. BTMX has a total market capitalization of $930.26 million and $3.54 million worth of BTMX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTMX coin can now be purchased for about $1.24 or 0.00002074 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00056212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00020443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.30 or 0.00085704 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.38 or 0.00620452 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00043788 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00033832 BTC.

BTMX Profile

BTMX (CRYPTO:BTMX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. BTMX’s total supply is 749,317,256 coins. The Reddit community for BTMX is https://reddit.com/r/BitMax . BTMX’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BTMX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTMX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTMX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTMX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

