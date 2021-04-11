Burger Swap Market Cap Achieves $70.49 Million (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Burger Swap coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.84 or 0.00009764 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Burger Swap has a total market capitalization of $70.49 million and $438.88 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Burger Swap has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Burger Swap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00056751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00020480 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00085915 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.61 or 0.00617621 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00043700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00033809 BTC.

Burger Swap Profile

Burger Swap is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,439,312 coins and its circulating supply is 12,064,312 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Burger Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burger Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burger Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Burger Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burger Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.