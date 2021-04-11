Burst (BURST) 24 Hour Volume Hits $205,970.00

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded up 19.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Burst coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Burst has a total market capitalization of $24.01 million and approximately $205,970.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Burst has traded up 38.6% against the US dollar.

Burst Coin Profile

BURST is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,118,657,905 coins. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Burst uses a new algorithm for proof of hdd capacity (POC) mining. Miners pre-generate chunks of data known as 'plots' which are then saved to disk. Taking NXT's great PoS code, and turning it into PoC. PoC takles the problem of unfair distribution, enables blockchain trimming, and allows anyone to mine without massive power bills or any special equipment. “

Burst Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

