BUZZCoin (BUZZ) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $20.00

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded 578.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 11th. One BUZZCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BUZZCoin has a market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $20.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BUZZCoin has traded up 422.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000083 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BUZZCoin Profile

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. The official website for BUZZCoin is www.buzzcoin.info . The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BuzzCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency, it was created in crypto and social circles by bringing a fun new PoS coin to add to existing PoS portfolios. BUZZ is not ideal for small transactions, and it is meant to be used as a commodity or interest bearing account. “

Buying and Selling BUZZCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUZZCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BUZZCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

