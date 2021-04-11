Bytecoin Trading Up 20.7% Over Last Week (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 11th. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $186.54 million and approximately $481,770.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.09 or 0.00511292 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 812.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 74.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

