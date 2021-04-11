Bytom Hits Market Cap of $262.42 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 11th. Bytom has a total market cap of $262.42 million and $76.53 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000307 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bytom has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $252.20 or 0.00419695 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000125 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000817 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002272 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,669,297,612 coins and its circulating supply is 1,422,012,682 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

