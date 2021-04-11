CaixaPay Market Cap Hits $7.89 Million (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One CaixaPay coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges. CaixaPay has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CaixaPay has traded up 3,826.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CaixaPay alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00069231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.80 or 0.00296218 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.90 or 0.00743722 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,609.46 or 0.99872206 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00018880 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $476.00 or 0.00797515 BTC.

CaixaPay Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CaixaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CaixaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.