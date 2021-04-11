Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) to post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cal-Maine Foods’ earnings. Cal-Maine Foods posted earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 59.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cal-Maine Foods.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $359.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.70 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 6.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on CALM. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 82,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 9,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 27,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CALM opened at $39.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85 and a beta of -0.23. Cal-Maine Foods has a one year low of $35.97 and a one year high of $46.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

