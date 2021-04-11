Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, April 20th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.
Shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average is $13.18. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $15.31.
About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund
