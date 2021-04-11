Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $620.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) to post sales of $620.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $562.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $718.00 million. Callaway Golf reported sales of $442.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full-year sales of $2.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELY. KeyCorp increased their target price on Callaway Golf from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Callaway Golf from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen downgraded Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

NYSE ELY opened at $27.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.14. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $32.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

