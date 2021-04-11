Callisto Network (CLO) Market Capitalization Achieves $49.21 Million

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 142.7% higher against the dollar. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $49.21 million and $467,553.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,137.15 or 0.03575451 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00033350 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 34% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

