Callisto Network (CLO) Trading Up 142.7% Over Last 7 Days

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0191 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $49.21 million and $467,553.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Callisto Network has traded up 142.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,137.15 or 0.03575451 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00033350 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 34% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

