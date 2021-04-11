Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP lowered its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,514 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Iron Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 12,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS TAIL opened at $18.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.39.

