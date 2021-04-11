Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 652,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,227 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Canadian National Railway worth $71,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 205,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,357,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $259,011,000 after purchasing an additional 355,860 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 14,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $54,001,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $117.50 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $75.51 and a 52 week high of $119.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.69. The company has a market cap of $83.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.4803 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CNI shares. Bank of America cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.47.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

