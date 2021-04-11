Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Sells C$194,125.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.83, for a total value of C$194,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,255,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$87,564,352.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.83, for a total value of C$194,125.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Stephen W. Laut sold 4,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.62, for a total value of C$158,480.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Stephen W. Laut sold 1,875 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.30, for a total value of C$69,937.50.

On Monday, March 15th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.36, for a total value of C$201,800.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.28, for a total value of C$201,375.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.72, for a total value of C$2,322,900.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.98, for a total value of C$159,895.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.71, for a total value of C$168,569.00.

TSE CNQ traded down C$0.29 on Friday, reaching C$38.57. 3,667,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,942,385. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -104.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.47. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$16.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.05.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.88 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$39.50 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, January 25th. CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$31.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources to C$50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.52.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

