Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut Sells 5,000 Shares

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.83, for a total transaction of C$194,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,265,360 shares in the company, valued at C$87,952,602.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.83, for a total transaction of C$194,125.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Stephen W. Laut sold 4,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.62, for a total transaction of C$158,480.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Stephen W. Laut sold 1,875 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.30, for a total transaction of C$69,937.50.

On Monday, March 15th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.36, for a total transaction of C$201,800.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.28, for a total transaction of C$201,375.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.72, for a total transaction of C$2,322,900.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.98, for a total transaction of C$159,895.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.71, for a total value of C$168,569.00.

Shares of TSE:CNQ traded down C$0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$38.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,667,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,942,385. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of C$16.55 and a 12 month high of C$41.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.63. The company has a market cap of C$45.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -104.24.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

CNQ has been the subject of several research reports. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. CSFB set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.52.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

