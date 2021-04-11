Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stake Decreased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 15.8% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 10,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $134.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $49.41 and a 12-month high of $134.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

In related news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

