Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

CSWC opened at $23.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Capital Southwest has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $24.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.01. The company has a market cap of $474.45 million, a P/E ratio of -59.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $19.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.62 million. Research analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is presently 107.01%.

In other Capital Southwest news, Director David R. Brooks bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $30,855.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $617,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 132,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 67,078 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 257,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 278,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

