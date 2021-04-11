Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Insider George Leslie Brack Sells 121,100 Shares

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) insider George Leslie Brack sold 121,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.27, for a total transaction of C$516,854.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,678,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,165,545.20.

George Leslie Brack also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, George Leslie Brack sold 200,000 shares of Capstone Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.38, for a total transaction of C$875,800.00.

On Monday, April 5th, George Leslie Brack sold 200,000 shares of Capstone Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.33, for a total transaction of C$866,000.00.

Shares of CS traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$4.39. The company had a trading volume of 823,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,258. The stock has a market cap of C$1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.58. Capstone Mining Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$193.03 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capstone Mining Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.20 to C$4.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.35 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capstone Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.31.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

