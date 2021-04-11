Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Insider Sells C$875,800.00 in Stock

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) insider George Leslie Brack sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.38, for a total value of C$875,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at C$4,379,000.

George Leslie Brack also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, George Leslie Brack sold 121,100 shares of Capstone Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.27, for a total value of C$516,854.80.

On Monday, April 5th, George Leslie Brack sold 200,000 shares of Capstone Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.33, for a total value of C$866,000.00.

TSE:CS traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$4.39. 823,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,258. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 146.33. Capstone Mining Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.41 and a 1 year high of C$4.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$193.03 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capstone Mining Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$3.35 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. CIBC raised their target price on Capstone Mining from C$3.20 to C$4.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Capstone Mining from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capstone Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.31.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

