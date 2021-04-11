Carbon (CRBN) Price Tops $0.20 on Top Exchanges

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last week, Carbon has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. Carbon has a market cap of $5.23 million and approximately $69,120.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carbon coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00068591 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.48 or 0.00296520 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.62 or 0.00729462 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,324.38 or 1.00783063 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.67 or 0.00804727 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00017927 BTC.

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,212,316 coins. The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

