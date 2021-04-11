Cardano (ADA) Reaches Market Cap of $39.64 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Cardano has a market cap of $39.64 billion and $3.17 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cardano has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.24 or 0.00002075 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00050282 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00052826 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.67 or 0.00379166 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000593 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00011788 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000585 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00025366 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,948,309,441 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

