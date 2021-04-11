CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) will report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for CareDx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.03. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CareDx.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $58.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.51 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CareDx from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.57.

In related news, Director Ralph Snyderman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $1,066,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,672 shares in the company, valued at $6,459,087.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sasha King sold 9,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $864,556.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,579 shares of company stock valued at $5,080,873 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Cowa LLC bought a new position in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,478. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.97 and a beta of 0.84. CareDx has a fifty-two week low of $20.67 and a fifty-two week high of $99.83.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

