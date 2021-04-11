CargoX (CXO) Price Reaches $0.30 on Top Exchanges

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One CargoX coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CargoX has traded up 78.7% against the US dollar. CargoX has a total market cap of $50.29 million and $472,601.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00055944 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020480 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.24 or 0.00085430 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.54 or 0.00621139 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00042689 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00033931 BTC.

CargoX Coin Profile

CargoX (CRYPTO:CXO) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 165,509,840 coins. The official website for CargoX is cargox.io . CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

Buying and Selling CargoX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

