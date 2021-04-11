CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Holdings Lifted by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.21.

KMX stock opened at $131.63 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $136.54. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 58,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $6,232,939.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,674 shares in the company, valued at $18,661,849.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total transaction of $12,314,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,721,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 386,275 shares of company stock worth $44,635,982 in the last 90 days. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

