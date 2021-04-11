Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 14,130 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 313,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,130 shares during the quarter. Infosys comprises approximately 4.3% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $5,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INFY. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $297,559,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,742,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778,782 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $48,793,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,141,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,746 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $34,244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $19.54 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $19.56. The company has a market capitalization of $82.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.64.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on INFY shares. Investec downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.22.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

