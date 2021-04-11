Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 21,075 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 47.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,075 shares during the period. First American Financial comprises approximately 2.7% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of First American Financial worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First American Financial by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,585,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $701,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,979 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in First American Financial by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,368,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,549,000 after acquiring an additional 839,301 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in First American Financial by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,147,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,876,000 after acquiring an additional 452,768 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in First American Financial by 375.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,775,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $59.90 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $39.03 and a 12 month high of $59.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.41 and a 200-day moving average of $52.50.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.39. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.86.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

