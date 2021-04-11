Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,038 Shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the quarter. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IGLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4,931.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 808,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,069,000 after purchasing an additional 792,878 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 133,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 78,267 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,743,000 after acquiring an additional 40,050 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,443,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,414,000 after acquiring an additional 33,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 462,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,749,000 after acquiring an additional 27,871 shares in the last quarter.

IGLB stock opened at $67.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.20. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $63.92 and a 52 week high of $74.42.

