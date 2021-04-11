Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,646 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Employers comprises approximately 1.9% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Employers worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Employers during the fourth quarter worth about $18,132,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Employers by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Employers by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after buying an additional 40,842 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Employers by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 54,925 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Employers by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after buying an additional 97,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EIG shares. TheStreet raised Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In related news, EVP Tracey Lynn Berg sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $318,835.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,757.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Employers stock opened at $40.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of -0.03. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.53 and a 12 month high of $43.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.19 and its 200-day moving average is $33.60.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $191.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.57 million. Employers had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

